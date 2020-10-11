Richa Chadha misses out on NCW mail in Payal Ghosh defamation case; apologises to Rekha Sharma

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who had raised questions about NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma's meet with actress Payal Ghosh has now appoligesed to Sharma.
The actress had written to NCW in a defamation case that she had filed against Ghosh for tarnishing her reputation. Chadha had slammed Sharma for not responding to her mail and said that she had replied to Ghosh's complaint which was filed later.
The NCW chief responded, "I think you don't check your emails. We have replyed you 2 days back and @NCWIndia tweeted and informed you."
The actress deleted her previous tweet and said, "Thank you for your reply @sharmarekha ma'am, deleted the last tweet where I asked you for one. It was from a new id, so went to spam accidentally. Thank @NCWIndia as well."
"Would like to talk to you if you inbox your no," Sharma said in response to Chadha's tweet.
Earlier this week, Ghosh had met NCB chairperson Rekha Sharma to discuss speeding up of the investigations in the case filed by her against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Sharing the pictures from the meet, Richa took to Twitter and wrote, "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers."
The actress hasn't heard back from NCW, she claimed on Friday.
On Wednesday, Payal Ghosh, who has accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha, and tendered an unconditional apology.
Chadha's lawyers said she was ready to accept the apology.
Earlier this week, Chadha filed a defamation suit before the high court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages.
Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.
Chadha also named actor Kamaal R Khan as a defendant in the suit.
On Wednesday, Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice A K Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha.
"She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology," he said.
"She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," advocate Satpute told the court.
Chadha's lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology and would not claim damages.
The court then posted the plea for further hearing on October 12 when the parties will have to submit their `consent terms' settling the matter.
(With inputs from IANS)
