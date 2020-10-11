Richa Chadha misses out on NCW mail in Payal Ghosh defamation case; apologises to Rekha Sharma

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who had raised questions about NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma's meet with actress Payal Ghosh has now appoligesed to Sharma.

The actress had written to NCW in a defamation case that she had filed against Ghosh for tarnishing her reputation. Chadha had slammed Sharma for not responding to her mail and said that she had replied to Ghosh's complaint which was filed later.

The NCW chief responded, "I think you don't check your emails. We have replyed you 2 days back and @NCWIndia tweeted and informed you."