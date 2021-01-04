Richa Chadha in a never seen before avatar for 'Madam Chief Minister'

Mumbai: Political drama "Madam Chief Minister", starring Richa Chadha, is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22, the makers announced Monday.

The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of "Jolly LLB" fame.

"Madam Chief Minister", which also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, is produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies.

T-Series also shared the first look of the film, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, on Twitter.

The poster features Chadha with a broom in her hand, alongside Kaul and Shukla, with "Untouchable, Unstoppable" as tagline.

"Presenting to you, the first look of #MadamChiefMinister, a gut shaking political drama starring Richa Chaddha, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!" T-Series tweeted.