Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal shoot teaser of their maiden production 'Girls Will be Girls' in Dehradun

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently shot for a teaser of their maiden production 'Girls Will Be Girls' in Dehradun.
On Monday, Richa shared a photo of the clapper board on Instagram, however, she did not reveal any other detail about the film. Both Ali and Richa have been tight-lipped about their first film as producers.
The teaser of the film is to be submitted at a script lab in August and is reportedly up for a grant.
The film’s script was also the only Indian script invited to the Berlinale Script Station 2021, a lab that selects 10 projects from around the world every year, according to the makers which happened in March too.
It is also the only Indian project at the Jerusalem Script Lab this year where it will be presented formally at the Jerusalem Film Festival which is set to take place in August this year.
Richa and Ali had officially announced in March this year that they are launching their own production arm, Pushing Buttons Studios.
'Girls will Be Girls' is set to be directed by Shuchi Talati.
The upcoming movie is set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India and will follow the story of a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.
Crawling Angel's Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan and Dolce Vita's Claire Chassagne will produce the film alongside Richa and Ali.
On the acting front, Richa and Ali will once again share screen space with each other in 'Fukrey 3'.
