Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal shoot teaser of their maiden production 'Girls Will be Girls' in Dehradun

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently shot for a teaser of their maiden production 'Girls Will Be Girls' in Dehradun.

On Monday, Richa shared a photo of the clapper board on Instagram, however, she did not reveal any other detail about the film. Both Ali and Richa have been tight-lipped about their first film as producers.

The teaser of the film is to be submitted at a script lab in August and is reportedly up for a grant.

The film’s script was also the only Indian script invited to the Berlinale Script Station 2021, a lab that selects 10 projects from around the world every year, according to the makers which happened in March too.