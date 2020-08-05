Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move their wedding to 2021 owing to COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020. However, the couple will reportedly tie the knot next year.
Actress Richa Chadha in a statement released by Indian Express said, "2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push our celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend."
Richa and Ali, who worked together in the 'Fukrey' films, have been dating for over four years. The adorable duo was on a vacation in Maldives, when Ali proposed to her and unsurprisingly Richa's answer was a 'YES'. In February, they had even applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.
"Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively.
They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well wishers to be affected," the couple's spokesperson had said earlier.
In June, Ali Fazal's mother Usma Saeed passed away in Lucknow. A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications". "Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace," the spokesperson added.
The actor's team requested his fans and the press for some privacy. "Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point," read the statement.
Ali Fazal's fiancée, Richa Chadha shared his post and wrote, "Hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."
