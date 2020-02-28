Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration, date remains unconfirmed

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Friday announced that they are tying the knot in April this year.

There have been rumours about the couple planning a monsoon wedding this year, but they had denied the reports earlier this month.

In a statement issued by their official spokesperson on Friday, the duo shared their wedding plans.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.