Ribhu and I have a great equation: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari was part of two blockbuster films this year that is 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal'. After that she was seen playing an Afghani woman in Shah Rukh Khan production’s first web show Bard of Blood. The actress will be next seen in Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta,who directed Bard of Blood.

Talking about her role in the film and how she got on board for the film she says, “I am playing an investigative cop in the film. It is an interesting part. I really enjoyed shooting for it with Ribhu Dasgupta. I have finished shooting for it. The film has Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. It was good experience to work with them. I have done Bard of Blood with Ribhu. After we wrapped up that series ,he called me and said that I have something for you and would you like to listen? He said you can year it and then you can decide if you want to do it. I said yes and I heard my part and liked it. We decided to work together because we have a great equation with each other. After Bard of Blood ,I would like to believe that he liked my work and offered me a role in this film. It is something which people have not seen me doing it. I am not allowed to speak much about it but I am going to have a different look as well.”

The cast and crew started shooting for the film earlier this year in England. Kirti is playing Aaliya Shergill,a British cop.