Rhea lodges complaint against Rajput's sister

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Bollywood actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, has lodged a complaint with Bandra Police against the late actor's sister, Priyanka Singh, and Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others, accusing them of forgery and prescribing him medicines listed as Psychotropic Substances, prohibited as per Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on March 25, 2020. According to sources, the complaint is based on WhatsApp chats between the actor and his sister from June 8, six days before he was found dead in his Bandra apartment.

According to a complaint letter released by Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, Rajput had received a medical prescription from his sister Priyanka on June 8, which he was keen on having filled. However, as he was already under medication and treatment of two doctors, Chakraborty had advised him against it, following which the late actor had said his other sister, Meetu Singh, was going to visit and so she (Rhea) should move out.

In her complaint, Chakraborty has said that the prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar, an Associate Professor of Cardiology from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi appears forged and fabricated. "In addition, the said Dr Tarun Kumar appears to have prescribed medication controlled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, to the deceased without any consultation as mandated by law. In fact, the drugs prescribed by Dr Kumar were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on 25th March 2020, which constitutes Appendix 5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics Regulation, 2002)," reads an excerpt of the complaint letter.

The letter further stated that Rajput died five days after he obtained the prescription sent by Priyanka wherein he had been unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances, calling for an investigation. Chakraborty went to Bandra police station to record her statement in the matter and was there till late Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Rajputs' family lawyer, Vikas Singh, reacted to Chakraborty's complaint against Priyanka Singh and others in a press conference. He said, "The complaint is an effort to keep the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction alive in the case. The Supreme Court has clearly said that any FIR in the Sushant death case will be investigated by CBI. So this is an attempt to keep Mumbai Police alive in the case so that they can do mischief and ensure that Sushant Singh Rajput does not get justice."

Vikas Singh also said that the medical guidelines that Rhea mentioned in her complaint are the guidelines of the Medical Council of India. "No FIR or complaint can be lodged under these guidelines. The police has no jurisdiction. The complaint in itself is an offence," he added.