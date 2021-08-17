Rhea Kapoor wore her mother Sunita's jewellery on wedding day - see pics

Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani, recently decoded her bridal trousseau that comprised of vintage elements including her mother Suntia Kapoor’s jewellery.

Rhea chose to wear an off-white chanderi saree adorned with beautiful golden work by designer Anamika Khanna. On the other hand, Karan sported golden coloured sherwani.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Rhea wrote, “On my most vulnerable day thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21 My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna.in my most non judgemental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita the Pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand beauty by my rock @namratasoni pictures by my angels @thehouseofpixels.”

Earlier, Rhea penned a heartfelt note about starting a new chapter of her life.

"12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life," she wrote on Instagram.

Rhea also mentioned the "loves" of her life. "Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore," she added.

Rhea, the second child of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, has produced movies like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat', and 'Veere Di Wedding'. She is also a fashion stylist.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:01 AM IST