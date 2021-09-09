Rhea Kapoor shows off the first gift she got from her husband Karan Boolani 10 years ago; see photo

Actor Anil Kapoor's daughter, fashion designer and film producer Rhea Kapoor, recently shared a new post, showing off a gift that Karan Boolani got her 10 years ago.

Rhea and Karan tied the knot on August 14 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai. All eyes have been on them ever since the two got married.

The couple recently jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Now, taking to her Instagram story, Rhea shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a navy blue off-shoulder dress with large earrings and a chain around her neck.

In the caption, she revealed that Karan had gifted her the dress that she is wearing during their Goa trip 10 years back.

"Date night! wearing @saviojon. The first gift @karanboolani ever bought me maybe 10 years ago on a trip to Goa."

Rhea and Karan are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives. The 'Veere Di Wedding' producer has been sharing photos from her vacation on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Rhea took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of herself chilling in a pool, wearing a maroon bikini. Along with it, she wrote: "Left the kids at Nani's house."

The caption created a lot of buzz on social media and several confused netizens took to the comments section to question the newly-wed bride.

A user asked, "U have kids ?"

"What do you mean with the caption?" commented another.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Rhea and Karan are parents to two dogs -- Russell Crowe Kapoor and Lemon.

Rhea and Karan reportedly fell in love with each other while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha'.

Rhea has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

ALSO READ Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani explain to friends why they were not invited to their wedding

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:34 AM IST