Rhea Kapoor shares glimpse of Maldives vacay with Karan Boolani, her caption leaves netizens scratching their heads

Film producer and actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor and her husband Kaan Boolani are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives. The 'Veere Di Wedding' producer on Monday shared a glimpse from her vacation, but her Instagram caption left netizens confused.

Rhea took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of herself chilling in a pool, wearing a maroon bikini.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Left the kids at Nani's house."

Loading View on Instagram

The caption created a lot of buzz on social media and several confused netizens took to the comments section to question the newly-wed bride.

A user asked, "U have kids ?"

"What do you mean with the caption?" commented another.

For those unversed, Rhea and Karan are parents to two dogs -- Russell Crowe Kapoor and Lemon.

Advertisement

Rhea and Karan Boolani jetted off to Madlives on Sunday. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi.

The producer of 'Veere Di Wedding' married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani at a private ceremony in the Juhu home of the Kapoors on August 14.

They reportedly fell in love with each other while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha'.

Rhea has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:00 PM IST