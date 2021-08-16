Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding bash: Farah Khan, Masaba Gupta and others arrive at Anil Kapoor's residence

Filmmaker Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta, on Monday, arrived at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence for his daughter Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's post wedding bash. Rhea and Karan got married in private ceremony on Saturday, August 14.

Actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a yellow and grey kurta set while his nephew, actor Arjun Kapoor was seen in a blue suit.

Meanwhile, Masaba, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor opted for casual outfits for the party.

Film producer Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of senior actor Anil Kapoor, and sister of Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.



She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. Rhea reportedly fell in love with Karan Boolani during 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

