Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding: Arjun, Shanaya, Khushi and others arrive for the intimate ceremony; see photos

Fashion designer and producer Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her long time beau Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony today (August 14).

The low key wedding will take place at their Juhu bungalow with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

As more details of the wedding are kept under wraps, paps have clicked some guests arriving at the wedding venue.

Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's residence on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Shanaya's parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor also arrived with their son Jahaan.

Outside the venue, Shanaya and Khushi posed together, looking stunning in lehengas. On the other hand, Arjun looked dashing in blue traditional outfit.

Have a look at their photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 08:19 PM IST