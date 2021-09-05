Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani off to their honeymoon? Newly-wed couple spotted at Mumbai airport

Film producer and actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor and her husband Kaan Boolani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The newly-wed couple presumably jetted off from Mumbai for their honeymoon.

Rhea and Karan were seen wearing comfortable outfits at the airport. Rhea opted for an all-black look and layered it with a blue denim shirt. Meanwhile, her beau was seen in an olive green t-shirt, beige shirt and a pair of black jeans.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The producer of 'Veere Di Wedding' married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani at a private ceremony in the Juhu home of the Kapoors on August 14.

They reportedly fell in love with each other while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha'.

Rhea has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 02:09 PM IST