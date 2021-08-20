Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani explain to friends why they were not invited to their wedding

Advertisement

Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, who tied the knot last week, sent a card to their industry friends announcing their wedding and actor a picture of the card was shared on social media by actor Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha.

On Friday, Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the card sent to her by the Kapoor family.

It reads, "Elated to announce that on 14.08.21, Karan and Rhea were married in a small ceremony at home. The circumstances of our time prevented us from having many of our loved ones with us. We deeply missed having you all there but you were in our hearts. As Rhea and Karan start their new life together, we ask for only your blessings and love for their journey forward. We hope to celebrate with you all soon as the world returns to normal."

Sharing it, Ayesha wrote: "Lots of love and blessings!" and tagged Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita and daughter Rhea.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married at a private ceremony in the Juhu home of the Kapoors on Saturday, August 14.

The intimate ceremony was attended by Anil Kapoor's extended family, including Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Sanjay and his wife Maheep Kapoor, designers Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also spotted at arriving at the wedding.

Rhea, who is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, is known for producing films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

She reportedly fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the sets of 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:27 PM IST