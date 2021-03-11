Rhea Kapoor flaunts her svelte figure in a sexy bikini, says 'thought I was fat'

Producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, set the mercury soaring on Thursday with her latest picture from Maldives gateway, clad in olive green bikini.

In the image she posted on her Instagram, the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer is seen in a Shivan and Naresh swimwear.

Sharing the snapshot, Rhea shared a strong message on body-positivity by quoting comedian-actress Tina Fey.

She wrote, "I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says "If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?"