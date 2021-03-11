Rhea Kapoor flaunts her svelte figure in a sexy bikini, says 'thought I was fat'

Producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, set the mercury soaring on Thursday with her latest picture from Maldives gateway, clad in olive green bikini.
In the image she posted on her Instagram, the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer is seen in a Shivan and Naresh swimwear.
Sharing the snapshot, Rhea shared a strong message on body-positivity by quoting comedian-actress Tina Fey.
She wrote, "I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says "If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?"
Reacting to the bikini picture of Rhea, actress Jacqueline Fernandez commented: "Hottest bod I’ve seen in a while!!!"
Meanwhile, her beau Karan Boolani took to the comments section to share red face emojis.
The celebrity stylist-turned-producer had recently shared a heartfelt note on Women's Day and shared throwback pictures of her mother Sunita, aunts Sridevi, Maheep and others.
"It’s women’s day and today we should all take a moment to wish the women who raised us, who always did their best, the best they knew how. They were all of all shades, values, beliefs, desires but tried to keep their individual selves alive while raising us. I’m now learning how difficult that could be. To love and value yourself first before you get caught up in taking care of everyone else," she wrote.
She further wrote: "Where we are all conditioned to find our value - In pleasing other people. Each and every woman in these pictures has inspired me in some way to preserve my individual self, to hold my own, to value my personal happiness and beliefs, sometimes fervently and sometimes even unknowingly. I suppose that is the truly special thing about women even in our weakest times, we are warriors."
