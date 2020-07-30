'Rhea had an argument with Sushant 6 days before his suicide', claims actor's sister Meetu Singh

The Bihar Police team, which arrived in Mumbai to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput following an FIR by his father, on Wednesday recorded the statement of the late actor's sister Meetu Singh. During the interrogation, Meetu has reportedly made some important revelations.

According to a report, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu told the cops that her late brother's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty had called her on June 8, six days before the tragic death, to inform her that she had an argument with Rajput. Post the argument, Rhea reportedly left the Bandra apartment and Meetu stayed with Sushant for four days, before returning to her residence on June 12. Two days later, Singh got a call from Sushant's 'roommate' who informed her that he was not opening the door.

After being unable to reach her brother over calls, Meetu then rushed to the apartment.