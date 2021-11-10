Rhea Chakraborty's bank account de-freezed after a year, laptop and mobile phone returned

In a recent order, a special court allowed Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s application seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts.

Her accounts were frozen during the investigation of the drugs case filed against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

Reportedly, the court also allowed a plea for the return of her laptop and phone seized during the probe in the case.

The court said that with no strong opposition from the NCB on her plea seeking the de-freezing of her accounts and Fixed Deposits, it can be allowed subject to conditions including a written undertaking from her that she will make available the balance amount shown in the accounts as and when required during the trial.

According to a several media reports, Rhea had sent out a plea for de-freezing her bank accounts and said that she is an actor by profession and that NCB froze her accounts and FDs by notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason, and it is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her.

Her plea further stated that she needs the account for the payment of salaries of her employees and for fulfilling various tax liabilities including GST payments, etc.

The 'Chehre' actress further stated that her brother is also dependent on her and that she manages her own lifestyle from the amount in the bank and since the accounts are frozen for 10 months, it was causing prejudice and it should be defreezed.

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty were among the others who were arrested by the NCB in the Bollywood-drugs mafia case linked to actor Sushant's death. She was accused of having facilitated the procurement of drugs for consumption by the actor. The actress was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was last seen next in 'Chehre'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:55 PM IST