Rhea Chakraborty 'would pass' drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput: NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigations have revealed that actor Rhea Chakraborty “would pass” drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The probe also revealed that the actor’s staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant “used to collect the said contraband and provided it to Sushant Singh after making joints”.

Actor Rakul Preet and Karishma Prakash, employed with Mumbai-based KWAN Talent Management agency, are being questioned on Friday.

According to NCB, they launched a preliminary enquiry after receiving an official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drugs consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

“Based on network analysis undertaken on a technical level, the linkages were explored and one of the nodes of the network was busted on intervening night of 27 and 28th August. A raid was conducted at Mumbai and two persons namely Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora were arrested and seizure of bud (curated marijuana) was affected from their possession. The detailed network analysis and in follow-up investigation, uncovered the linkages of Abbas Lakhani with one Zaid Vilatra,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB.