Rhea Chakraborty 'would pass' drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput: NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigations have revealed that actor Rhea Chakraborty “would pass” drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The probe also revealed that the actor’s staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant “used to collect the said contraband and provided it to Sushant Singh after making joints”.
Actor Rakul Preet and Karishma Prakash, employed with Mumbai-based KWAN Talent Management agency, are being questioned on Friday.
According to NCB, they launched a preliminary enquiry after receiving an official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drugs consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.
“Based on network analysis undertaken on a technical level, the linkages were explored and one of the nodes of the network was busted on intervening night of 27 and 28th August. A raid was conducted at Mumbai and two persons namely Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora were arrested and seizure of bud (curated marijuana) was affected from their possession. The detailed network analysis and in follow-up investigation, uncovered the linkages of Abbas Lakhani with one Zaid Vilatra,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy director, NCB.
Based on Zaid’s interrogation, Basit Parihar, resident of Bandra was made to join the investigation. Basit Parihar stated that he used to procure buds and weed for his friend Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea. Both siblings have been arrested by the agency.
“Showik was asked to join the investigation wherein he accepted that he used to procure weed and buds through Basit and Kaizan Ebrahim and passed it over to his sister Rhea who further passed it to his friend Sushant Singh Rajput. Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant (staffers of actor) used to collect the said contraband and provided it to Singh after making joints. Rhea was arrested after her voluntary statement,” said Malhotra.
Kaizan was apprehended wherein he stated that he used to procure drugs from one Anuj Keshwani. Keshwani too was apprehended from his resident at Bandra. During the search, Charas weighing 585 gram, ganja weighing 270.12 gram, THC weighing 3.6 gram, LSD weighing 0.62 gram were seized along with Rs 1.85 lakh.
He revealed the name of one Karanjeet. In further course of investigation Karanjeet, Fernandes, Sandeep Gupta, Aftaab Mohammad, Ankush Anreja and Sanket Patel were apprehended and seizure of ganja weighing 500 gram, hash weighing 46 gram, ganja weighing 17gm was made. Indian Currency amounting to Rs 7.12 lakh were also seized. One Mercedes M Class was also seized.
“Rhea was arrested due to her linkages with the Drug Trafficking Network,” said Malhotra.
The digital forensics of seized communication devices led to some workable information which was verified subsequently, the agency stated. Jayanti Saha, Shruti Modi, Madhu Mantenna, Simone Khambatta were examined by the agency.