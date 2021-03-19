Rhea Chakraborty 'was, is and will always be integral part of Chehre': Producer Anand Pandit

The trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Chehre" launched on Thursday, and actress Rhea Chakraborty also makes an appearance in it. This puts rumours of her being ousted from the project to rest.

Producer Anand Pandit says Rhea was always part of the film.

"There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily," Pandit says.