'Rhea Chakraborty was an innocent victim of a very twisted design': Soni Razdan

Actress Soni Razdan, wife of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and said that she was 'an innocent victim of a very twisted design.' Razdan's tweet was a reply to a Twitter user who said that Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has possibly lost any chance at a Bollywood career.
Clapping back at the user, Razdan wrote, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."
Rhea, who may have not garnered as much fame through her movies, headlined as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend post his death. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 and granted bail after a month on October 7.
The 'Jalebi' actress is all set to resume work in 2021, her close friend, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery had recently confirmed.
In an interview, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”
“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)