'Rhea Chakraborty was an innocent victim of a very twisted design': Soni Razdan

Actress Soni Razdan, wife of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and said that she was 'an innocent victim of a very twisted design.' Razdan's tweet was a reply to a Twitter user who said that Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has possibly lost any chance at a Bollywood career.

Clapping back at the user, Razdan wrote, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."