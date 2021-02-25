Rhea Chakraborty 'upset' after being snubbed from 'Chehre' poster

The poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller 'Chehre' was released recently. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

However, the 'Jalebi' actress is upset after she was left out of the poster. According to her close friend, Rhea had not even in her wildest dream anticipated this kind of snub. "After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems," her friend added.

Rhea's friend, however, said the snub would not shatter her. "After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too," she said.

Meanwhile, 'Chehre' is set to have a theatrical release on April 30. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

It will be Bachchan's first release of 2021. He will follow it up with 'Sairat' director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's 'Jhund', due to come out on June 18.

Hashmi, meanwhile, will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster-drama 'Mumbai Saga', scheduled to release theatrically on March 19.