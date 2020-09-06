Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by NCB in connection with drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty left from her residence in Juhu on Sunday morning to be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The questioning comes two days after her brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on charges of procurement, transportation and supply of drugs. The agency reached the residence of the actress on Sunday morning to hand over a summons.

The NCB had given her the option to "join the probe" by coming with their team to the agency's office.

The summons is over certain chats in a Whatsapp group in which Rhea, Showik, Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, Rajput’s cook, were members.

The agency had disclosed to court on Saturday the need to confront Showik with Rhea and Sawant.

The NCB said, “There are specific ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetment and various attempts to commit offences.”

It told the court there are some “characters” who are to be verified, and that as per the CDR analysis, WhatsApp chats and preliminary interrogation, they are “deeply entrenched in drug trafficking”, a serious threat to public safety and health.

The agency also said there are a few “characters” who are absconding and yet to be uncovered.

The agency said Miranda had disclosed in his voluntary statement that he had organised weed for Rajput from September last year to March this year through a friend of Showik - Karmajeet and another supplier. The agency also said that Karmajeet used to deliver drugs for Miranda at Waterstones Club (resort where Rajput and Rhea had stayed), Primrose apartment (where Rhea’s family resides in Juhu) and Mont Blanc (Rajput’s Bandra residence). The agency called the 33-year-old an active member of the drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

Showik and Miranda were arrested by the agency on the disclosure of Parihar, 23, and are booked under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A total eight persons have been arrested in the case.