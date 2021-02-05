Rhea Chakraborty spotted at gym in Khar; paparazzo asks how she's doing - check out her reply

On Friday, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym in Khar, Mumbai. The actress has reportedly started going to the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
As the 'Jalebi' actress stepped out of the gym, she was asked by a paparazzo how she was doing. Replying to the question, Rhea said, "Theek ho rahi hoon (I am getting better)."
Check out the video here:
After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, Rajput's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against his gilrfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, accusing them of abetment of suicide, cheating and more.
Last year, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was granted bail after a month.
She will soon be seen in the suspense drama 'Chehre' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumi Jaffery directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.
Earlier, in an interview, Rumi Jaffery had said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”
“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he'd added.