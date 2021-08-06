Rhea Chakraborty reacts to Genelia D'Souza's birthday bash video, calls her 'twin sister'

On the occasion of actor Genelia D'Souza's birthday, actress Rhea Chakraborty wished the actress and called Genelia her 'twin sister'.
On Thursday, Genelia's husband Riteish Deshmukh treated fans with an adorable video from the celebrations. The video showed the actress standing with kids as they cut a cake and sing birthday song.
Sharing it, he wrote, "Birthday girl @geneliad !!! Perfect celebration."
Several users chimed into the comments section to wish the actress.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty commented: "Happy birthday to my #twinsister.”
They have worked in 2017 film 'Bank Chor'.
Rhea was in the news last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.
Talking about her work, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film after Sushant's death.
Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown..
Meanwhile, Genelia, who turned 34 today, is best known for her films 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Bommarillu', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Force'. The actress, who took a sabbatical from the big screen after embracing motherhood, last seen in a cameo in a Marathi film called 'Mauli'.
(WIth inputs from IANS)