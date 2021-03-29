Rhea Chakraborty posts pic with friend Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, shares a powerful message about love

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who recently made her comeback on Instagram after being missing in action (MIA) for over six months, has shared a picture with her friend Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and a powerful note about love.

The picture shows Rhea and the 'Saand Ki Aankh' producer lying on the bed as they form a heart with their fingers.

Sharing it, she wrote: "#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum."