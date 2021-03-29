Rhea Chakraborty posts pic with friend Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, shares a powerful message about love

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who recently made her comeback on Instagram after being missing in action (MIA) for over six months, has shared a picture with her friend Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and a powerful note about love.
The picture shows Rhea and the 'Saand Ki Aankh' producer lying on the bed as they form a heart with their fingers.
Sharing it, she wrote: "#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum."
The throwback picture was first shared by Nidhi in December, last year.
"#Rheallove⭐️ #rheality @rhea_chakraborty always fierce always together ! Thank you @suziechowdhury @rashmi_shahbazker for the inspiration," she had captioned the post.
Rhea made her comeback on social media, earlier this month, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
She had taken to Instagram and shared a picture of holding her mother’s hand and wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa.”
The 28-year-old actor found herself in the middle of a storm when she was arrested last September by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.
Chakraborty was subjected to a scathing social media trial -- from death threats to constant vilification of her family -- which many of her colleagues from the industry also criticised.
On the work front, she is set to return to screen with the upcoming thriller 'Chehre', also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
