'Rhea Chakraborty not in touch, she is absconding': Bihar DGP on Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had recently clarified that the actress is not 'missing'. However, Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey has said that Chakraborty is 'absconding' and is not coming forward.

"Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police," Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Monday, after several reports claimed that Rhea has gone missing over the past few days, her lawyer said, "The contention of Bihar Police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Her statement has been recorded by Mumbai police. She's cooperated with police as and when called."

"Till today no notice or summons has been received by her from Bihar Police and they have no Jurisdiction to investigate the case. She has filed proceedings in the SC. She has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai. The case is Sub Judice," lawyer Satish Maneshinde added.

There were several reports claiming that Rhea left her building in the middle of the night along with her family a few days back. It was reported that Rhea went missing soon after she was charged with abetment to suicide, along with six others, in an FIR lodged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh.