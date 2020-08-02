Rhea Chakraborty, family seen leaving their residence ‘in the middle of the night with huge suitcases’: Report

A month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence, his father K.K. Singh lodged an FIR in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and other members of her family, for amongst other charges, abetting suicide. Amid the rumours that Rhea has been missing, her building's supervisor has claimed that the actress was seen leaving her residence 'in the middle of the night.'
The supervisor of Rhea Chakraborty's building told the Republic TV that she left her residence three days ago, 'in the middle of the night'. The person also said, "The family of 4 left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them."
Recently, Rhea had released a video message debunking the allegations against her, and stating that the "truth shall prevail". It was not clear when or where this video was taken, and there has been no readily available details about Rhea's current location. While the police had earlier said that they did not have a warrant against Rhea, the situation now seems to have gotten murkier. The Bihar police, said they were keeping a watch on.
On Saturday, accepting that it could not trace Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case so far, the Bihar Police said that their motive is not to punish any innocent.
"If Rhea has not done anything wrong than she should stop playing hide-and-seek with the police and come forward to clarify the things," the Bihar Police argued.
Director General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey interacted with media in a systematic manner and offered an explanation of many things related to the case. In the same sequence, Pandey told a TV channel that if Rhea does not believe herself guilty, then she should stop playing hide-and-seek (Chuhe-Billi ka khel) with the police and come to record her statement.
Pandey said, "Why is Rhea running away? If he is not guilty, come forward and help the police in the investigation. We are not advocates of punishing an innocent. We would like her to stand up and if she succeeds in proving herself innocent, we will not even touch her. But if she runs away from me, then I will definitely say that we will definitely reach her one day and separate the milk from water."