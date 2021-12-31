Rhea Chakraborty calls 2021 a year ‘full of healing and pain’

Bollywood actress took to her social media recently to share a sweet note, as we approach the end of 2021. It has been a tough year for her, but she is looking at 2022 with a stronger view and a kinder heart.

In the caption, she wrote, "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew”

Rhea posted a beautiful candid picture along with the sweet note, which complemented really well.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which released earlier this year.

