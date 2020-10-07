Rhea Bail: HC says, provision of 1-year jail for drugs consumption, 20 years for purchasing 'extremely unreasonable’

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drug-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and directed her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case.

The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and the other accused were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of Rajput's death.

Justice Sarang Kotwal said in his judgement that he had dealt with extensive questions on law vis-a-vis the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the arguments.

He also refused to accept the NCB's request for a stay on his order to allow the agency to challenge the order.

"I have already imposed very stringent conditions in the bail. If your appeal is accepted and the bail order is stayed then what prejudice will be caused to you?" the judge asked the NCB.

The NCB, through Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, had opposed the bail pleas in the HC.

Singh had told the high court that a strong message needed to be sent out to the society, particularly youngsters, to ensure they did not consume drugs.

The NCB had said there existed ample material to show that Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and others arrested in the case represented a "chain," and an "active syndicate" that was involved in procuring, financing, harbouring and abetting drugs and its consumption.

Singh said Rhea had knowingly paid for Rajput’s drugs, and concealed the information regarding his drug habit. These qualified as stringent charges of financing and harbouring drug consumption, as defined under the NDPS Act.

The court had posed a query to all parties on the application of the stringent section 27-A of the NDPS Act in the case.

The section deals with financing and harbouring drugs and its consumers, and entails a punishment of up to 20 years. It also carries a bar on grant of bail.

Commenting on the same, the court said, "By applying the interpretation of Section 27A by NCB, if some other person like a friend or a relative pays money for such consumption, then the person who actually consumes the drug can be punished only up to one year or can get immunity under Section 64-A of NDPS Act; but the person who gives money for purchasing that drug faces the prospect of spending twenty years in jail. This is highly disproportionate and would be extremely unreasonable.”