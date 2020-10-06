Rhea and Showik Chakraborty to remain in jail till October 20

In its previous hearing last month, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said the siblings and others arrested were "active members of a drug syndicate" and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into Rajput's death in June.

The NCB arrested Chakraborty on September 9, under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), which deal with violations pertaining to banned narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

No drugs have been recovered from her possession and the arrest was based on electronic evidence – chats from her phone related to procurement of drugs.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the NCB in the previous hearing, said a deterrent was required from the court since, considering the current situation of COVID 19, and the country’s internal security, we need our youngsters to take care of their health, and not consume drugs.

All the accused had challenged the orders of a special NDPS court that had rejected their bail pleas last month.

Rheas counsel Satish Maneshinde had argued that she had only occasionally paid for Rajput’s drugs and this did not amount to financing.

All the accused had also argued that the drugs seized by the NCB in the case was in small quantity and did not qualify as commercial quantity that could attract stringent sections under the Act.