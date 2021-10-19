Revealed: The status of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Pathan and Lion

When director Siddharth Anand left for Spain on October 2 to shoot for his next, Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, little did he know that things wouldn’t go as planned. The Narcotics Control Bureau detained Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan in the wee hours of October 3, and the filmmaker had no choice but to come back to Mumbai with his crew.

“The Pathan team of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were to shoot for two songs in the Vejer de la Frontera in Cádiz apart from Majorca. This is the first time any Bollywood song will be shot in these exotic locales. Now everyone awaits to see whether Aryan is getting his bail on Wednesday before Shah Rukh decides on his further course of action. Shah Rukh was also shooting for the film tentatively titled Lion when Aryan was arrested. Lion is now proceeding with Shah Rukh’s duplicate Prashant Walde for the long shots and the over the shoulder sequences to ensure that the dates of the other artistes are being utilised,” a source reveals.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 has also been delayed due to the Pathan delay. “The action director from the Indian crew, Sunil Rodrigues, is the same for both Pathan and Tiger 3. The same production house is also backing both the films. Add to that, Salman has constantly been advising Shah Rukh on Aryan’s case. Now, we are being told that the sets for the offices of a Pakistani espionage agency are being readied. Salman and Emraan (Hashmi) will start rehearsing how to shoot those sequences, which will then go on for 10 days, after which the shooting is expected to take place. Since it is a very expensive shoot, the rehearsals are taking place to ensure perfection,” the source adds. Coincidentally, SRK also has a cameo in Tiger 3.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST