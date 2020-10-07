Return your award: Swara Bhasker's dig at Kangana Ranaut over Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Sources have said that the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI has "ruled out murder" and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

The doctors of the AIIMS refused to share further details as the matter is sub judice.