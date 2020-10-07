Return your award: Swara Bhasker's dig at Kangana Ranaut over Sushant Singh Rajput case update

With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Swara Bhasker on Wednesday took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut.
Taking a sly dig at Kangana, she tweeted: "Hey! Now that both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards???"
For the unversed, during an interaction with Republic TV, Ranaut had declared that if she is unable to prove the claims she has made, she will return the Padma Shri that was bestowed upon her by the Indian government.
Sources have said that the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI has "ruled out murder" and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".
The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.
According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.
The doctors of the AIIMS refused to share further details as the matter is sub judice.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)