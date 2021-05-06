'Resting in peace at home': Lucky Ali reacts to death hoax

For those unversed, the singer was rumoured to have died due to COVID-19, leaving fans in shock.

As word spread like wildfire on social media, many fans offered condolences for the singer. However, quashing all the rumours around the death hoax, Lucky’s close friend and actress Nafisa Ali told ETimes that he is at his farm in Bengaluru with his family, planning virtual concerts.

“He is fine. He does not have COVID,” she said.

Lucky, whose 1996 pop hit "O sanam" is still hummed by fans, zoomed into Bollywood spotlight as Hrithik Roshan's voice in the 2000 blockbuster, "Kaho Na... Pyar Hai", singing "Ek pal ka jeena" and "Na tum jaano na hum".

The introvert singer, however, gave it all up and went away from the limelight.

In 2020, a video of Lucky Ali surprising his fans with a performance of his hit song "O sanam" in Goa, left social media users in awe of him.

On work front, he collaborated with Israeli music artiste Eliezer Botzer for an album titled "Lemalla".

In March, the duo released the second single, "Amaraya" two years after the first song "On my way", which was released in November 2019.