'Rest in power': Tiger Shroff mourns the demise of his fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Kaizza Capadia has passed away on Wednesday. The 'Baaghi' actor took to his Instagram Stories to offer condolences.

"Rest in power Kaizad sir," Tiger wrote alongside a picture.

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor, actor Ruslan Mumtaz and others also offered condolences.

So far, no official statement has been released about the tragic news by Kaizza's family and friends. The reason for his death is still not known.

As per reports, his last rites will be held in Pune.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:07 PM IST