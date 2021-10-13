e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:07 PM IST

'Rest in power': Tiger Shroff mourns the demise of his fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor, actor Ruslan Mumtaz and others also offered condolences.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer Kaizza Capadia has passed away on Wednesday. The 'Baaghi' actor took to his Instagram Stories to offer condolences.

"Rest in power Kaizad sir," Tiger wrote alongside a picture.

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor, actor Ruslan Mumtaz and others also offered condolences.

So far, no official statement has been released about the tragic news by Kaizza's family and friends. The reason for his death is still not known.

As per reports, his last rites will be held in Pune.

Further details awaited.

Creating a dystopian Mumbai for Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:07 PM IST
