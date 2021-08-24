'Resented way Indian army was depicted, 'Shershaah' is an exception': Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan lauded actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their performance in the recently-released film 'Shershaah'.

Biographical action drama 'Shershaah' unfolds the events and emotions behind the Kargil war. The movie also traces the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Reviewing the film, Kamal Haasan tweeted: "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers."

"Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work," he added.

Reacting to the tweet, Karan replied, "Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Recently, Alia Bhatt had also showered praise on Sidharth and Kiara Advani.

"Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more. Sidharth Malhotra, you were too special yaa! So, so moving. And Kiara Advani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole team and entire cast. Such a lovely film."

Earlier, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a special note after watching the film.

"If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance," his tweet read.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among the others who shared reviews after watching the movie.

'Shershaah' released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:54 PM IST