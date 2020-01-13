'Research money went into an item number': '83 director Kabir Khan trolled for incorrect cricket details

Director Kabir Khan who is known for making blockbuster movies like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set for the release of his upcoming movie '83. The movie based on Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory at the Lord's in England is touted to be the biggest sports film of all time.

However, the director Kabir Khan was trolled on Twitter because of his incorrect cricket details. In a interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan said, “Till 83, India had never won a single match in the history of the World cup.”

Twitter users soon pointed out that India had beaten East Africa in 1975 World Cup by 10 wickets and Farokh Engineer was Man of the Match.

"I was so excited about this film. But if they haven't done Wikipedia level research then it really reduces their credibility and my excitement," a user wrote.

"Ye Bollywood ki research hai.... Abey India beat East Africa by 10 wickets in 1975!!! India played just 6 matches in first 2 World Cups, you had to check scorecards of just 6 matches.... Lets hope Gavaskar is not shown as a fast bowler in Bollywood," wrote another user.

Here is how Twitter reacted: