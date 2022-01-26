Republic Day 2022: From Hema Malini to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebs extend wishes

India marked its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26. The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

Bollywood celebs such as Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher among others took to social media and extended wishes on this special occasion.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be a week-long affair from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The Republic Day ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 a.m., instead of the earlier timing of 10 a.m. to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Kovind taking the salute. It will be commanded by Lt General Vijay Kumar Mishra, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will be honoured next, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

With IANS Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:20 AM IST