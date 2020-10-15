Reports on Sushant Singh Rajput case 'speculative and erroneous': CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday put to rest speculations that it has come to conclusion in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency maintained that the probe related to the death of the actor is still underway.

“CBI continues to investigate the death of Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement comes in the wake of certain reports stating that CBI has completed its probe in the death case and it had found no foul play. The reports added that the agency has wrapped up the probe and is all set to file a closure report. Such a report is filed when there is no ground or material against the accused and that there is no meaning in prosecuting.

Various reports surfaced after the forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors submitted its report on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the CBI. According to the latest information, the panel has not found any signs of poisoning or toxicity in Rajput’s system.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Chakraborty has been denying all the allegations. The ED too registered a case on July 31 on the basis of Bihar Police’s FIR to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14