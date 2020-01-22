'Reports are positive, Shabana Azmi will be home soon', says Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi’s anxious relatives’ friends and well-wishers can breathe a sigh of relief. The distinguished actress and fearless activist is recovering fast from the road accident that she met with on Saturday. The injuries were never “grievous” and she was never “critical”, as reported in the more melodramatic sections of the press.

Now she is well on the way to recovery, and Shabana will soon be discharged from the Kokilabehn Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where she has been recuperating since Saturday.