Report claims Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, actor's sister Shweta calls it 'a game changer'

In the aforementioned report by Republic TV, BJP Mumbai’s secretary Vivekanand Gupta has claimed that an eyewitness told him that he had seen Rhea and Sushant together on June 13.

"On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged," he told the news channel.

"I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won’t give any information to Mumbai Police," he added.

Rhea Chakraborty was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the statement of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, “Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home on June 8 because she was also depressed, her mental condition was also not normal.”