'Replace the word guru with maulvi or padri': Kangana slams Alia's 'Sadak 2' trailer

Makers of upcoming drama-thriller 'Sadak 2' dropped the official trailer of the flick on Wednesday and it faced severe trolling on social media. While some trolled Alia Bhatt for being a product of nepotism, others alleged that the film's characters were hurting Hindu sentiments. Within hours of its release, the trailer received over 486k dislikes on YouTube.

As several Twitter users slammed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for hurting Hindu sentiments, film critic Rohitt Jaiswal tweeted: "In trailer Alia bhatt says In Guruo ke vajah se maine kisi apne ko khoya hai, Just for once remove the word GURU and replace it with Maulvi or Padri can you do that Mr Bhatt???? No discussion just replace it and relaunch the trailer... Not asking much @MaheshNBhatt #sadak2Trailer"

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana Ranaut's digital team quoted the 'Manikarnika' actress saying as, "Nice observation, can they replace Guru with Maulavi and Kailash scandal with Macca scandal?Does Sadhus lynchings have something to do with these prejudices? Why Pankistani Pimps are allowed to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat? -KR #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer"