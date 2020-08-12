'Replace the word guru with maulvi or padri': Kangana slams Alia's 'Sadak 2' trailer

Makers of upcoming drama-thriller 'Sadak 2' dropped the official trailer of the flick on Wednesday and it faced severe trolling on social media. While some trolled Alia Bhatt for being a product of nepotism, others alleged that the film's characters were hurting Hindu sentiments. Within hours of its release, the trailer received over 486k dislikes on YouTube.
As several Twitter users slammed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for hurting Hindu sentiments, film critic Rohitt Jaiswal tweeted: "In trailer Alia bhatt says In Guruo ke vajah se maine kisi apne ko khoya hai, Just for once remove the word GURU and replace it with Maulvi or Padri can you do that Mr Bhatt???? No discussion just replace it and relaunch the trailer... Not asking much @MaheshNBhatt #sadak2Trailer"
Reacting to the tweet, Kangana Ranaut's digital team quoted the 'Manikarnika' actress saying as, "Nice observation, can they replace Guru with Maulavi and Kailash scandal with Macca scandal?Does Sadhus lynchings have something to do with these prejudices? Why Pankistani Pimps are allowed to spread religious hate and prejudices in Bharat? -KR #Sadak2 #sadak2trailer"
Earlier in July, a complaint was filed against film makers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actress Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of 'hurting Hindu sentiments' through a poster of 'Sadak 2'.
The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.
Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar, had fixed July 08 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The complainant had taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, which is said to be a sequel of 1990s blockbuster Sadak.
Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh as director after a hiatus of more than two decades.
Besides the directors daughter Alia, the movie also stars his offspring from a previous marriage Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead pair in the 1991 release.
(With inputs from PTI)
