Renowned qawwali singer Farid Sabri of 'Sabri Brothers' fame passes away

Renowned qawwali singer Farid Sabri of the Sabri Brothers duo passed away on Wednesday (April 21) in Jaipur. He was 58.

Reportedly, the singer was hospitalized and while he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia, his condition worsened and he bid adieu to the world.

Farid breathed his last at around 8 am on Wednesday at the hospital.

Sabri Brothers are known for the evergreen numbers like Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin Der Na Ho Jaye and Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam to name a few.

Farid's brother Amin Sabri confirmed the news of the singer's demise to Times of India and said that he was diabetic and also had a kidney problem.

He also clarified that Farid had not tested positive for COVID-19.

Farid Sabri was buried at the Miskin Shah cemetery in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, Sabri brothers got their first break through Kapoor family when music director Ravindra Jain composed Der Na Ho Jaaye Kahin Der Na Ho Jaaye in 1991. He had collaborated with his father, Lata Mangeshkar and Suresh Wadkar on the song for the film Henna.

His qawwali in the movie Sirf Tum (1999) was also a huge hit.