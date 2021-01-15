Renowned Bollywood film critic, Rajeev Masand, to step in as COO at Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency.

Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry.

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.