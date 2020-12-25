Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle thanks 'angel' Salman Khan for being the 'biggest emotional support'

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza was hospitalised for a cardiac problem earlier this month. His wife Lizelle has now thanked superstar Salman Khan for providing support during ordeal.

Sharing a photo of her hugging Remo, she posted on Instagram: "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I'll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs. I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above."

"Really would love to thank the drs and staff @kokilabenhospital #dr Sunil Vani for being the best .... thanks Dennis for the patience I know everyone made u mad .... thanks to @mounmounamzali and @bobbykhan18 for being at my side and not leaving me for the 48hrs and the end Thanks @prachityagi my lil elf for being the biggest support and handling everything at the hospital so that I could mentally function and yes even for capturing such moments that I will cherish forever thanks @salmanyusuffkhan I always knew what Remo and I meant to u but saying and showing are two opposites u proved it what it meant thanks a ton for being there till discharge."