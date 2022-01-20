Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead at his residence: Report

Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar on Thursday.

Remo's wife, Lizelle D'Souza, who is unable to come to terms with the sudden demise of Jason, took to her Instagram stories and shares a couple of photos.

Along with a few pictures of Jason, she wrote, "Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u."

She also shared a throwback picture of him with her mother and wrote, "M sorry mum I failed u."

According to a report in ETimes, Jason was brought to Cooper hospital. The Oshiwara Police are conducting the necessary legal procedure.

Remo and Lizelle are currently in Goa where they had gone to attend a wedding.

Jason had been working in the film industry for quite a few years. He reportedly worked as an assistant director on all the projects of Remo D'Souza.

