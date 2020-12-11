Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack: Rahul Dev, Aamir Ali and Dharmesh Yelande arrive at Kokilaben hospital; see pics

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director, who was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital, is now stable.

Actors Rahul Dev, Aamir Ali and Dharmesh Yelande were clicked by the paparazzi at the Kokilaben hospital. 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan also arrived at the hospital with his wife.

