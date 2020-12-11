Remo D'Souza suffers heart attack, admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI.

The hospital sources said the 'Race 3' director was admitted today afternoon.

"He's stable now and under observation," sources added.

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as 'Tum Bin', 'Kaante', 'Dhoom', 'Rock On' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

As a director, he has made movies such as 'F.A.L.T.U', 'ABCD', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3' and most recently 'Street Dancer'.

(With inputs from PTI)