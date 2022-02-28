Remo D'Souza recalls being bullied, called 'kaalia' and 'kalu' for his skin colour: 'I used to hate it'

Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza recently revealed that he was bullied for his dark complexion.

On Saturday, Remo shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen grooving to Mohammed Rafi's song 'Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai' from the film 'Gumnaam'.

In the caption, Remo wrote that he used to hate when people called him 'kaalia' or 'kalu'. He added that whenever he felt bad, his mother would sing this song for him and it eventually became one of his favorite songs.

"I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu, but then my mom told me that it’s not the #colour it’s the #heart❤️ that matters and use to sing this #song, since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza," he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

In the video, Remo can be seen sporting a black sleeveless t-shirt, sunglasses and has his hair tied in braids.

Remo's post garnered a lot of comments from his industry colleagues. Choreographer Terance Lewis wrote, "Black is beautiful brother."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Remo has been roped in as the judge for 'Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5'. He will be co-judging the show with actresses Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:35 PM IST