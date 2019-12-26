Remo D'Souza praises Shraddha Kapoor for her dance moves in 'Muqabla'

New Delhi: After dance-track 'Muqabla' from Remo D'Souza's dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3D' took the internet by storm, the choreographer-turned-director on Thursday appreciated actor Shraddha Kapoor for her dance moves in the song.

"There is one sequence in the song, my favorite sequence in the song is when Shraddha matches step with Prabhudeva. You have to watch it," said D'Souza.

The remake of the classic song starring actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and legendary choreographer Prabhu Deva was released on December 21 and has since drawn wide appreciation from fans and critics.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the movie 'Street Dancer 3D' is set to release on January 24, 2020.