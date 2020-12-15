Remo D’Souza Health Update: Choreographer-filmmaker strikes heroic pose in hospital post-heart attack

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last week after he suffered a heart attack.

According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital. "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. The doctors had done angiography," sources told PTI.

The hospital sources said the "Race 3" director is “stable now and under observation.”

On Monday, actor Aamir Ali took to Instagram, stating that the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery.

He posted a photo of Remo posing in the hospital and wrote, “My brother is back.”