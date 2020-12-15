Remo D’Souza Health Update: Choreographer-filmmaker strikes heroic pose in hospital post-heart attack

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last week after he suffered a heart attack.
According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital. "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. The doctors had done angiography," sources told PTI.
The hospital sources said the "Race 3" director is “stable now and under observation.”
On Monday, actor Aamir Ali took to Instagram, stating that the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery.
He posted a photo of Remo posing in the hospital and wrote, “My brother is back.”
Despite multiple attempts to get his latest health update, D'Souza's wife Lizelle remained unavailable for comment.
On Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also prayed for the choreographer's speedy recovery.
When a fan posted an old clip of Remo D'Souza from one of his dance shows, where he praised the screen icon, Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Get well Remo. Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."
Actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted his good wishes to Remo, saying he hopes the Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker recovers soon.
"Get well soon and come back fast to show some more innovative moves @remodsouza !! You are a champion," Manoj wrote.
D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".
As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".